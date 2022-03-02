1,347,581 Shares in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) Purchased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,347,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,125,000. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 1.24% of FTAC Hera Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HERA. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,381,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $488,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $887,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,812,000. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HERA stock opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

