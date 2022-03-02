13,524 Shares in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.05% of Weis Markets at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMK. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Weis Markets by 19.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Weis Markets by 27.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Weis Markets in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Weis Markets by 158,166.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 4,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new position in Weis Markets in the second quarter worth approximately $258,000. 38.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WMK opened at $60.96 on Wednesday. Weis Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.66 and a twelve month high of $68.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Weis Markets’s payout ratio is 32.57%.

In other news, CFO Michael T. Lockard acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.00 per share, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.

