143,329 Shares in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Acquired by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new position in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 143,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 57.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 443,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,265,000 after buying an additional 162,180 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its stake in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 59.3% during the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $10,437,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 144.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 212,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after buying an additional 125,719 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 53.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 525,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,340,000 after buying an additional 181,918 shares during the period.

VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.25. The company had a trading volume of 12,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,184. VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $26.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.29 and a 200 day moving average of $25.32.

