$155.60 Million in Sales Expected for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) will post $155.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Shift4 Payments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $147.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $161.88 million. Shift4 Payments posted sales of $97.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will report full year sales of $712.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $674.30 million to $749.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $898.11 million, with estimates ranging from $831.60 million to $972.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Shift4 Payments.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $399.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Shift4 Payments from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Shift4 Payments from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.78.

Shares of FOUR stock traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.32. The company had a trading volume of 84,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,293. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.95. Shift4 Payments has a 52-week low of $43.08 and a 52-week high of $104.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -48.90 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 8.27.

In related news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 1,322 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total transaction of $71,930.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 206.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 102,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,922,000 after buying an additional 68,815 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 64,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 21,084 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 143,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,337,000 after buying an additional 50,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

