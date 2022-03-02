1,665 Shares in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Purchased by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in LCI Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 13,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 344.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LCII opened at $122.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $112.27 and a 52 week high of $163.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.03 and a 200-day moving average of $140.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.56.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.47. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.83%.

LCII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on LCI Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses, trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo, trucks, pontoon boats, trains, manufactured homes, and modular housing.

