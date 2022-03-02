19,473 Shares in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WSBC. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in WesBanco during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. 60.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $34.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.26 and its 200 day moving average is $35.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.03. WesBanco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.21 and a fifty-two week high of $39.87.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. WesBanco had a net margin of 39.22% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is 37.50%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WSBC. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of WesBanco from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

In related news, Director F Eric Nelson, Jr. sold 1,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $40,018.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Callen acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $163,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WesBanco Profile

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

