$2.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) to report earnings of $2.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.16. Automatic Data Processing reported earnings per share of $1.89 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full year earnings of $6.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.76 to $6.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.48 to $7.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Automatic Data Processing.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS.

ADP has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.38.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total transaction of $12,011,626.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total value of $351,695.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,072 shares of company stock valued at $25,733,136 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADP. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $814,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $901,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADP stock traded up $1.11 on Friday, hitting $203.42. 8,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,835,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $85.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $169.93 and a 1-year high of $248.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $219.22 and its 200 day moving average is $217.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

