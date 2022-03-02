2,026 Shares in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Bought by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LSI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 615.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 54,368 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 0.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 170,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the second quarter worth $7,386,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 143.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,790,000 after acquiring an additional 349,910 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 17.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Life Storage alerts:

In related news, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 15,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.17, for a total transaction of $2,072,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $585,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSI opened at $127.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.09 and a 200-day moving average of $131.32. Life Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $80.28 and a one year high of $154.45. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.58. Life Storage had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $221.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is presently 126.58%.

LSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.90.

About Life Storage (Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.