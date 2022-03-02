208 Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Bought by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.42, for a total value of $520,474.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 3,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.00, for a total value of $2,516,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,028 shares of company stock worth $15,388,172. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $607.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $619.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $624.62. The firm has a market cap of $65.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $441.00 and a 52-week high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.83 by $3.89. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 50.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 45.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on REGN. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $675.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $724.22.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.