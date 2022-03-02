$220.23 Million in Sales Expected for Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) will post $220.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Endava’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $219.63 million and the highest is $220.75 million. Endava posted sales of $154.84 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Endava will report full-year sales of $866.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $864.85 million to $869.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Endava.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $46.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $45.56. The company had revenue of $157.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.61 million. Endava had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Endava from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Endava from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endava from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.71.

Shares of Endava stock traded up $2.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,936. Endava has a one year low of $79.21 and a one year high of $172.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.33 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Endava by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 339,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,144,000 after purchasing an additional 19,910 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Endava by 129.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,117,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,652,000 after buying an additional 631,247 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Endava by 12.7% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC boosted its stake in Endava by 17.6% in the third quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 42,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 74.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

