22,411 Shares in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.06% of BellRing Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in BellRing Brands by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 53,421 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 230.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 70,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 49,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $565,000.

Shares of BRBR opened at $25.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $989.70 million, a PE ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.68 and a 200 day moving average of $27.50. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.36 and a 52-week high of $34.19.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

BRBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

