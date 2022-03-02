22,736 Shares in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Acquired by Studio Investment Management LLC

Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in Credit Suisse Group by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 282,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 159,094 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Credit Suisse Group by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Credit Suisse Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 154,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Credit Suisse Group by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 131,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 27,093 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 23,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares during the period. 13.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 10.40 to CHF 10.60 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.23.

Shares of Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $7.83 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 12 month low of $7.74 and a 12 month high of $14.32.

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

