22,980 Shares in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Bought by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 125,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,792,000 after purchasing an additional 15,404 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 41,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 198,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,817 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,828,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,167,000 after purchasing an additional 306,221 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of SRLN opened at $44.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.51. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.83 and a fifty-two week high of $46.34.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.