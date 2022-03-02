22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 82.69% and a negative return on equity of 38.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Shares of 22nd Century Group stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $2.26. The stock had a trading volume of 20,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,421. 22nd Century Group has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $6.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.78 million, a P/E ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.52.

In other news, COO Michael Zercher sold 23,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total value of $49,997.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 88,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in 22nd Century Group by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in 22nd Century Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 97,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in 22nd Century Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 199,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in 22nd Century Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 414,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 10,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on XXII. Dawson James upped their price objective on shares of 22nd Century Group from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 22nd Century Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

22nd Century Group Company Profile

22nd Century Group, Inc is a biotechnology company, which develops disruptive plant-based solutions for life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It focuses on technologies that alter the level of nicotine in tobacco plants and level of cannabinoids in hemp or cannabis plants through genetic engineering, gene-editing, and modern plant breeding techniques.

