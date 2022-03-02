2,640 Shares in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the 3rd quarter worth $2,885,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 404,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,478,000 after purchasing an additional 149,058 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,882,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the third quarter worth about $6,998,000. 15.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BioNTech stock opened at $146.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of -0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $189.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.36. BioNTech SE has a one year low of $90.29 and a one year high of $464.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $299.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of BioNTech from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.00.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

