$29.03 Million in Sales Expected for Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) to report $29.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Codexis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.70 million. Codexis posted sales of $18.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Codexis will report full-year sales of $156.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $155.05 million to $158.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $176.38 million, with estimates ranging from $132.20 million to $225.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Codexis.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $24.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 20.31%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS.

CDXS has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CDXS opened at $19.64 on Wednesday. Codexis has a 1-year low of $16.55 and a 1-year high of $42.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.72.

In other news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $252,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total value of $144,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Codexis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,414,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 134,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 13,789 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 93,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 304,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after acquiring an additional 17,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Codexis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,754,000.

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

