$3.38 Million in Sales Expected for Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) will announce $3.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.24 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.50 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $2.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $12.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.02 million to $13.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $27.27 million, with estimates ranging from $18.00 million to $40.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.58.

Kala Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.65. The company had a trading volume of 458,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,529. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 5.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KALA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 366.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,381 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 2,750.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 27,507 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 17,907 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

