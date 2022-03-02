$328.41 Million in Sales Expected for Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) will report $328.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Monro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $325.95 million to $331.60 million. Monro reported sales of $305.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Monro will report full-year sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Monro.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.90 million. Monro had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MNRO shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MNRO opened at $45.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13. Monro has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $72.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Broderick acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.85 per share, for a total transaction of $122,125.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Monro by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Monro in the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Monro in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Monro by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 741,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,643,000 after purchasing an additional 96,958 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Monro by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 199,762 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,487,000 after acquiring an additional 23,365 shares during the last quarter.

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

