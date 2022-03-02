3,573 Shares in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Purchased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Repligen by 531.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Repligen by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Repligen by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Repligen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Repligen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGEN opened at $194.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 86.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $206.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.00. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $162.29 and a fifty-two week high of $327.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $186.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.27 million. Repligen had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 10.58%. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

RGEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.63.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

