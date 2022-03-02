$36.14 Million in Sales Expected for MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $36.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.70 million and the highest is $36.58 million. MiX Telematics reported sales of $34.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full year sales of $143.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $142.90 million to $143.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $150.87 million, with estimates ranging from $150.64 million to $151.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MiX Telematics.

MIXT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MiX Telematics in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

In related news, Director Ian Jacobs acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,977,750 shares of company stock worth $914,765. 23.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIXT. Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,312,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Edenbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,634,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,611,000 after buying an additional 174,343 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 563,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563 shares during the last quarter. 36.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MIXT remained flat at $$11.75 during trading hours on Tuesday. 132,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,533. MiX Telematics has a one year low of $10.49 and a one year high of $16.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.84 million, a P/E ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

