3,863 Shares in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 77,936.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 232,252 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 1.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,103,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,418,000 after acquiring an additional 34,466 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 56.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,091,000 after acquiring an additional 125,980 shares during the period.

NASDAQ GTLS opened at $143.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.33 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.44. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.29 and a 12 month high of $206.29.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $378.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $212.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Chart Industries to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $186.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.13.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

