3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The 3D printing company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 3D Systems had a net margin of 48.39% and a return on equity of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $150.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:DDD traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $17.26. 9,207,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,027,281. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.21. 3D Systems has a 1-year low of $15.33 and a 1-year high of $41.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.05 and a 200-day moving average of $24.36.

DDD has been the subject of several research reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $87,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $126,054.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,326 shares of company stock worth $483,432. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,120 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,045 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 301.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,428 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 66,422 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,145 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 103,947 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

