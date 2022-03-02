$4.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) will post earnings of $4.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.30. Ulta Beauty posted earnings of $3.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full-year earnings of $17.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.89 to $17.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $17.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.95 to $19.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ULTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $492.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $424.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.61.

In other Ulta Beauty news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $2,115,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total value of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 8.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 102,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,862,000 after buying an additional 7,844 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 63.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,006,000 after purchasing an additional 10,146 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 43.1% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 6,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth $4,343,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ULTA stock opened at $369.01 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $297.29 and a 12-month high of $422.43. The stock has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $377.64 and its 200 day moving average is $381.38.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

