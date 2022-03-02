$42.50 Million in Sales Expected for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) to announce $42.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ladder Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $38.30 million and the highest is $46.70 million. Ladder Capital posted sales of $26.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 60.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will report full-year sales of $198.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $172.30 million to $224.37 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $199.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ladder Capital.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 3.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LADR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ladder Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.13.

Shares of NYSE:LADR opened at $11.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 103.29, a quick ratio of 103.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Ladder Capital has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $12.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.67. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 2.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 177.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LADR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ladder Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 29.2% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 56.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

