428,635 Shares in Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 428,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,542,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Tango Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $143,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $18,014,000. Finally, TRV GP IV LLC bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $250,376,000. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tango Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNGX opened at $9.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.28. Tango Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $18.84.

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

