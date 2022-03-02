45,000 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Bought by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 45,000 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,033,705 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $803,619,000 after buying an additional 216,415 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,484,621 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $520,520,000 after acquiring an additional 88,754 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,688,765 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $456,637,000 after purchasing an additional 527,387 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 118.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,954,384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $398,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,109 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 7.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,731,874 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $311,386,000 after purchasing an additional 243,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.86.

NYSE:EOG opened at $116.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $68.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.47. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.81 and a 52-week high of $117.44.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company’s revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 37.59%.

EOG Resources declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other EOG Resources news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

