55,052 Shares in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Bought by Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 55,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNAP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Snap by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,249,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,624,732,000 after acquiring an additional 12,004,573 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Snap during the 3rd quarter worth $291,169,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Snap by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,038,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833,307 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Snap by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,034,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515,300 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the 3rd quarter worth $186,620,000. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNAP traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.65. 1,340,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,441,879. The company has a market cap of $61.15 billion, a PE ratio of -110.48 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.02 and its 200-day moving average is $54.92. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.32 and a 52 week high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 5.70.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 15,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $726,031.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $223,563.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,248,850 shares of company stock valued at $48,208,790.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Snap in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Snap from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Snap from $74.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.89.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

