$585.40 Million in Sales Expected for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) will announce $585.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $559.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $607.00 million. B&G Foods reported sales of $510.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full year sales of $2.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow B&G Foods.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $571.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.15 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BGS. Zacks Investment Research cut B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler cut B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 8.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,280,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,014,000 after buying an additional 102,810 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 11.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 107,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after buying an additional 11,333 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 269.9% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 5.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 47,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 9.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of B&G Foods stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,373,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,398. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.33. B&G Foods has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $36.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.71.

About B&G Foods (Get Rating)

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on B&G Foods (BGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.