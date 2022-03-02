$7.51 Billion in Sales Expected for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) will announce $7.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eighteen analysts have issued estimates for United Airlines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.99 billion and the lowest is $7.36 billion. United Airlines reported sales of $3.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 133.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full year sales of $40.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $38.54 billion to $42.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $46.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.33 billion to $50.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow United Airlines.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.97% and a negative return on equity of 87.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($7.00) EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UAL. MKM Partners upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in United Airlines by 537.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 45,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 38,249 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in United Airlines by 132.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,445 shares during the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $254,000. 58.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Airlines stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.08. The stock had a trading volume of 402,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,656,108. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.00. United Airlines has a 12-month low of $38.79 and a 12-month high of $63.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.48.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

