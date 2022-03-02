$71.00 Million in Sales Expected for The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) will post $71.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings. The Hackett Group reported sales of $63.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full year sales of $298.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $297.00 million to $299.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $327.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Hackett Group.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HCKT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on The Hackett Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Hackett Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in The Hackett Group by 54,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HCKT opened at $19.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.83. The Hackett Group has a twelve month low of $15.58 and a twelve month high of $23.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.16 million, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

