$85.74 Million in Sales Expected for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) will post sales of $85.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Wingstop’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $77.10 million and the highest is $89.40 million. Wingstop posted sales of $70.69 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full year sales of $363.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $337.40 million to $376.53 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $423.72 million, with estimates ranging from $395.06 million to $437.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Wingstop.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.54 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wingstop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.29.

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $146.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.79 and a 200 day moving average of $164.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.30, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.27. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $112.49 and a 1 year high of $187.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.69%.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $3,322,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,642 shares of company stock worth $4,333,057 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,661,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,506,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 114,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,861,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 688,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $118,977,000 after buying an additional 35,887 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

