$92.53 Million in Sales Expected for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) to report $92.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $91.39 million and the highest is $94.20 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp posted sales of $101.29 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will report full-year sales of $384.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $375.90 million to $396.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $411.17 million, with estimates ranging from $397.30 million to $428.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $90.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

NYSE:BHLB traded up $1.13 on Friday, hitting $30.72. 8,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,483. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.55 and a 1 year high of $31.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.83%.

In related news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.48 per share, with a total value of $79,596.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Kip bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $292,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHLB. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 100.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

