9F (NASDAQ:JFU) & Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Financial Contrast

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) and 9F (NASDAQ:JFU – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.6% of Synchrony Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of 9F shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Synchrony Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Synchrony Financial and 9F, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synchrony Financial 0 4 12 0 2.75 9F 0 0 0 0 N/A

Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus price target of $56.57, suggesting a potential upside of 43.33%. Given Synchrony Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Synchrony Financial is more favorable than 9F.

Volatility & Risk

Synchrony Financial has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 9F has a beta of -0.45, suggesting that its share price is 145% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Synchrony Financial and 9F’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synchrony Financial 27.27% 30.77% 4.28% 9F N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Synchrony Financial and 9F’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synchrony Financial $15.75 billion 1.31 $4.22 billion $7.33 5.38 9F $192.49 million 1.18 -$346.19 million N/A N/A

Synchrony Financial has higher revenue and earnings than 9F.

Summary

Synchrony Financial beats 9F on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products. The Payment Solutions platform is a provider of promotional financing for major consumer purchases, offering private label credit cards and instalment loans. The CareCredit platform is a provider of promotional financing to consumers for elective healthcare procedures or services, such as dental, veterinary, cosmetic, vision and audiology. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

9F Company Profile (Get Rating)

9F Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital financial account platform that integrates and personalizes financial services in the People's Republic of China. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to institutional funding partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, bank wealth management products, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui. The company also provides payment facilitation and other products and services that help users to pay credit card bills and household bills comprising utility bills; and other value-added services consisting of credit history search, debt consolidation, and user referral services. It provides its services through borrowers, investors, financial institutions, and merchant partners. The company was formerly known as JIUFU Financial Technology Service Limited and changed its name to 9F Inc. in June 2014. 9F Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

