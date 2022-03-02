AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) COO Purchases $1,998,632.74 in Stock

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) COO Veronique Lecault bought 230,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.66 per share, with a total value of $1,998,632.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ABCL traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $9.04. 1,944,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,287,991. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.39. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $40.13.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $139.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.05 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in AbCellera Biologics by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,051,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,296 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in AbCellera Biologics by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,858,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,092 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in AbCellera Biologics by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,131,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,062 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,428,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,573,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,108,000 after acquiring an additional 333,365 shares during the period. 34.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Sunday, December 19th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.63.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

