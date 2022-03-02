AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) COO Purchases $1,998,632.74 in Stock

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) COO Veronique Lecault bought 230,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.66 per share, with a total value of $1,998,632.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of ABCL traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $9.04. 1,944,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,287,991. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.39. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $40.13.
AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $139.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.05 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.
ABCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Sunday, December 19th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.63.
About AbCellera Biologics (Get Rating)
AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AbCellera Biologics (ABCL)
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.