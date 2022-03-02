Abrdn (LON:ABDN) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Abrdn (LON:ABDN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 275 ($3.69) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 43.55% from the stock’s previous close.
ABDN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.29) target price on shares of Abrdn in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Abrdn in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Abrdn to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 285 ($3.82) to GBX 260 ($3.49) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 281.75 ($3.78).
Abrdn stock opened at GBX 191.58 ($2.57) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.00, a quick ratio of 13.80 and a current ratio of 20.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 237.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 250.39. The company has a market cap of £4.18 billion and a PE ratio of 2.94. Abrdn has a fifty-two week low of GBX 188.55 ($2.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 300.40 ($4.03).
Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.
