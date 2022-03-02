ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.34) Per Share (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ FY2026 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $130.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.44 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.39% and a negative net margin of 34.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. increased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.99.

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $25.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -23.88 and a beta of 0.54. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $15.68 and a twelve month high of $49.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.48.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $93,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $35,723.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,042 shares of company stock valued at $167,600. 28.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 319.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 46,947 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 318,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 101,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 281,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 49,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

