ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) CFO Neal V. Fenwick Sells 66,313 Shares

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) CFO Neal V. Fenwick sold 66,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $570,291.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE ACCO opened at $8.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $791.72 million, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 2.00. ACCO Brands Co. has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $9.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.63.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $570.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACCO. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 50.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 100.6% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

