ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

ACNB stock opened at $32.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.42 and a 200 day moving average of $29.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.50 million, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ACNB has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $35.00.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. ACNB had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $22.89 million during the quarter.

In other ACNB news, Director Frank Elsner III acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.43 per share, for a total transaction of $32,430.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,253 shares of company stock valued at $40,238. Company insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACNB. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACNB during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,381,000. Fourthstone LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACNB by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 138,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 84,709 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACNB by 139.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 52,252 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of ACNB during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $817,000. Finally, Petiole USA ltd purchased a new stake in ACNB in the 4th quarter worth $680,000. 21.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACNB Company Profile (Get Rating)

ACNB Corp. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Bank and RIG. The Bank segment offers bank and related financial services. The RIG segment offers property and casualty, life and health insurance to both commercial and individual clients.

