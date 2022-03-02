Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Issues Earnings Results

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $420.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.88 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

Shares of GOLF stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,532. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Acushnet has a one year low of $38.57 and a one year high of $57.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOLF. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stephens raised their price target on Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

In other Acushnet news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 699,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $37,503,300.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOLF. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Acushnet in the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Acushnet by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Acushnet by 20.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Acushnet by 28.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Acushnet by 197.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 11,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

