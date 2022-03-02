Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:AE opened at $31.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.49 million, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.99. Adams Resources & Energy has a fifty-two week low of $25.36 and a fifty-two week high of $37.70.
Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adams Resources & Energy (AE)
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Adams Resources & Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Resources & Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.