Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:AE opened at $31.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.49 million, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.99. Adams Resources & Energy has a fifty-two week low of $25.36 and a fifty-two week high of $37.70.

Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: Crude Oil Marketing and Transportation. The Crude Oil Marketing segment engages in crude oil marketing, transportation and storage.

