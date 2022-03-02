ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.25.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADCT shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $47.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of ADCT stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.30. 2,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,054. ADC Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.34 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.59, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.41 and a 200 day moving average of $22.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $25,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

