Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX) Short Interest Down 84.8% in February

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 84.8% from the January 31st total of 55,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 181,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 22,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,841. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.88. Adit EdTech Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $10.24.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new position in Adit EdTech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Adit EdTech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Adit EdTech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 57.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

