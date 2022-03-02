Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $145.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on WMS. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $148.75.

Shares of WMS stock opened at $118.81 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 1 year low of $93.66 and a 1 year high of $138.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.70 and a beta of 1.27.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $715.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.35 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The company’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.92%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 20,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $2,533,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $93,937,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMS. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 29,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 6.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 192,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,485,000 after buying an additional 11,485 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,624.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after buying an additional 32,747 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 15.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,414,000 after buying an additional 12,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 866,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,969,000 after buying an additional 38,771 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

