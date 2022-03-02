Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) Short Interest Update

Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, an increase of 1,382.4% from the January 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADVZF opened at $0.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.72. Adventus Mining has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $1.06.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Adventus Mining from C$1.55 to C$1.60 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Adventus Mining from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Adventus Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The firm explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and lead deposits. Its principal property is the Curipamba project located in Ecuador. The company was founded on October 24, 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

