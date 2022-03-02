Adzcoin (ADZ) Price Hits $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

Adzcoin (CURRENCY:ADZ) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. One Adzcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Adzcoin has a total market capitalization of $66,291.24 and approximately $6.00 worth of Adzcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Adzcoin has traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Adzcoin Coin Profile

Adzcoin (ADZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. Adzcoin’s total supply is 49,827,043 coins. Adzcoin’s official Twitter account is @adzbuzz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Adzcoin is adzcoin.org . Adzcoin’s official message board is forum.adzbuzz.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Adzcoin plans to replace traditional online advertising with a decentralized blockchain-based system that will empower website administrators and allow users to support content they enjoy by choosing to view certain ads instead of blocking all of them. ADZcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency (digital money) that can be traded for Bitcoin or that can be replaced for advertising space on the ADZbuzz network. Every ADZcoin represents part of the daily ad inventory on the fast-growing ADZbuzz network, giving it the intrinsic value. Advertisers pay billions of dollars for ad space elsewhere but with ADZcoin they can swap them for lifelong ad credits on the ADZbuzz network. “

Adzcoin Coin Trading

