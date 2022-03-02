AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

ACM has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AECOM from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Argus upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.00.

ACM stock opened at $69.66 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.60. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $78.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is 41.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in AECOM by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,780,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,952 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in AECOM by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 806,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,926,000 after purchasing an additional 377,332 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in AECOM by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 786,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,636,000 after purchasing an additional 369,000 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in AECOM by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,139,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,979,000 after purchasing an additional 307,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in AECOM by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,139,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,158,000 after purchasing an additional 270,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

