Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aeva Technologs is building the next-generation of sensing and perception for autonomous vehicles and beyond. Aeva Inc., formerly known as InterPrivate Acquisition Corp., is based in MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. “

Get Aeva Technologies alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AEVA. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.57.

AEVA opened at $4.21 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.70. The firm has a market cap of $900.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 0.58. Aeva Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $18.91.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Aeva Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,099.60% and a negative return on equity of 18.92%. Analysts forecast that Aeva Technologies will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 26,409,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,656,000 after buying an additional 359,975 shares during the last quarter. Canaan Partners XI LLC bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $139,748,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,423,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,869,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,930,000 after buying an additional 1,771,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 6,782,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,275,000 after buying an additional 249,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aeva Technologies (AEVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.