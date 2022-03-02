AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) Short Interest Up 417.6% in February

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,100 shares, a growth of 417.6% from the January 31st total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Shares of AGNCP stock opened at $23.55 on Wednesday. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $25.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.44.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Saturday, January 1st were given a $0.3828 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%.
AGNC Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)
AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.
