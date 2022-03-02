AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) Short Interest Up 417.6% in February

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,100 shares, a growth of 417.6% from the January 31st total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of AGNCP stock opened at $23.55 on Wednesday. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $25.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Saturday, January 1st were given a $0.3828 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AGNC Investment stock. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Get Rating ) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

