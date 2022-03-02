Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 4th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

TSE:AEM opened at C$67.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$64.94 and its 200 day moving average is C$67.18. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$58.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$89.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.65 billion and a PE ratio of 23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AEM. Raymond James set a C$66.00 price target on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$83.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$81.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$98.00 target price on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$91.00.

In related news, Director James D. Nasso sold 4,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.12, for a total transaction of C$291,919.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$711,120.60. Also, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi acquired 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$64.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$205,532.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 153,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,872,189.99. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,661 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,745.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

