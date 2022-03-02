Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Price Target Cut to C$84.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$90.00 to C$84.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.04.

Shares of AEM opened at $52.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.82. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of $45.42 and a 12 month high of $74.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 63.35%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,186 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,141,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,327 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. 64.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

